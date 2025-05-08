California

CHP unveils new fleet of specially marked patrol cars

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday unveiled a fleet of new specially marked patrol vehicles designed to help crack down on reckless and dangerous driving.

"These new patrol units, distinct from our iconic black and whites, retain the manufacturers' paint job, helping officers blend in to traffic and catch reckless drivers in the act," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a video shared by the agency.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The fleet consists of 100 2024 Dodge Durangos that will be deployed statewide to catch drivers who endanger lives by aggressively speeding, tailgating and splitting lanes, Duryee said.

The CHP has used specially marked patrol vehicles for over 40 years, according to Duryee.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaCalifornia Highway Patrol
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us