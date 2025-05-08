The California Highway Patrol on Thursday unveiled a fleet of new specially marked patrol vehicles designed to help crack down on reckless and dangerous driving.

"These new patrol units, distinct from our iconic black and whites, retain the manufacturers' paint job, helping officers blend in to traffic and catch reckless drivers in the act," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a video shared by the agency.

The fleet consists of 100 2024 Dodge Durangos that will be deployed statewide to catch drivers who endanger lives by aggressively speeding, tailgating and splitting lanes, Duryee said.

The CHP has used specially marked patrol vehicles for over 40 years, according to Duryee.

