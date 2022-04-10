CHP

CHP Reports Fatal Crash Off Route 1 Cliff in Monterey County

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 1 north of Ragged Point.

A caller at 4:36 p.m. told the CHP that a vehicle went off Route 1 near Gorda Mountain Road and then down a cliff. The vehicle was reportedly resting upside down hundreds of feet down the cliff.

The scene of the crash is about 70 miles south of Monterey and about seven miles north of Ragged Point.

No further details were immediately available.

