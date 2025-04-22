Crime and Courts

Claims of new evidence in Scott Peterson case

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Los Angeles Innocence Project claims it has new evidence proving convicted murderer Scott Peterson is innocent.

Peterson is serving a life sentence after a jury convicted him of murdering his wife Laci and unborn son 23 years ago.

Peterson's legal team has claimed Laci's murder could have been linked to a home burglary that she may have stumbled upon while walking her dog.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project filed a nearly 400-page petition last Friday. The group said it has proof that a home across the street was burglarized the same day Laci disappeared and that a witness overheard a conversation among the burglars about Laci seeing and confronting them.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office did not comment, saying it has not yet seen the petition.

