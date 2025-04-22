Claims of new evidence in Scott Peterson case

The Los Angeles Innocence Project claims it has new evidence proving convicted murderer Scott Peterson is innocent.

Peterson is serving a life sentence after a jury convicted him of murdering his wife Laci and unborn son 23 years ago.

Peterson's legal team has claimed Laci's murder could have been linked to a home burglary that she may have stumbled upon while walking her dog.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project filed a nearly 400-page petition last Friday. The group said it has proof that a home across the street was burglarized the same day Laci disappeared and that a witness overheard a conversation among the burglars about Laci seeing and confronting them.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office did not comment, saying it has not yet seen the petition.