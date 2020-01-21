College to Honor San Diego Student Killed in Ukrainian Jetliner Crash

Classmates will pay tribute Tuesday to a San Diego college student who was aboard a Ukrainian jetliner that was shot down during rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran earlier this month.

Sara Saadat, a Canadian student at Scripps Ranch's Alliant International University, was among the 176 people killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was accidentally struck with anti-aircraft missiles from Iran on Jan. 8.

Saadat, her mother and her sister were returning from visiting family in Iran when the jet crashed. She was set to return to San Diego for her clinical psychology program's spring term, a spokesperson for Alliant International University said.

NBC News’ affiliate CBC reported Saadat graduated from the University of Alberta in May 2019 and had been accepted into Alliant International University.

A memorial was planned at the college on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Alliant International University said they were offering support to students following the tragedy.

“We know that the entire Alliant community is affected when tragedy strikes any one of us, and we are here to provide support during these trying times,” the university wrote in its social media post.

Alliant International University said it will provide on-site counseling for students when classes resume “next week.”

The plane crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic attack against Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops in its violent confrontation with Washington over the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general.

For days after the Jan. 8 shootdown, Iran denied that it fired missiles at the plane, initially blaming a technical malfunction and engine fire for the crash.

However, after the U.S. and Canada blamed missile fire for the crash, Iran's armed forces said anti-aircraft fire from the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard had downed the flight.

The crash ranked among the worst losses of life for Canadians in an aviation disaster.