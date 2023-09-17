Construction to Begin on the Capitola Wharf

Construction will begin this week on the Capitola Wharf.

Back in January, storms left a giant gap in the iconic wharf and damaged nearby businesses.

The destruction in Capitola and across Santa Cruz County prompted a visit by President Joe Biden.

Since then, several businesses along the Esplanade have reopened, but the wharf remains closed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Wharf Resiliency and Public Access Improvement Project is expected to fix some of the damage created by those storms.

Along with repairs, the city plans to install new decking and railing to help make the wharf more resilient against future storms.

The project is expected to start on Monday and will continue through next year.