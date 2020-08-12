coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Folsom State Prison in California

Folsom State Prison
Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Nearly 90 inmates at Folsom State Prison have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest outbreak to hit California's troubled corrections system.

The prison 20 miles northeast of Sacramento reported 89 inmates with active COVID-19 infections, according to data updated Wednesday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The agency posted an update on its website Tuesday saying it has sent a medical “strike team” to respond to the outbreak and also set up tents to quarantine patients. They also set up a facility to screen potentially infected people.

California

Uber 6 hours ago

Uber CEO Says Its Service Will Probably Shut Down Temporarily in California If It's Forced to Classify Drivers as Employees

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Is Immune Memory Potentially a COVID-19 Silver Bullet?

Nearly 2,500 inmates are incarcerated at the Folsom prison.

The worst outbreak so far has been at San Quentin State Prison, where 25 people died and more than 2,200 inmates contracted the coronavirus. Over the weekend, corrections officials confirmed San Quentin’s first prison guard death from coronavirus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFolsom State Prison
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us