coronavirus

Coronavirus Patient Makes Full Recovery, Discharged from Hospital

The patient was discharged and was not placed in subsequent quarantine or isolation

By NBC 7 Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One of two patients being treated for coronavirus, or COVID-19, at UC San Diego Medical Center was discharged Wednesday, according to the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the patient had fully recovered from the virus and was no longer infectious, UC San Diego Health said.

The patient was discharged and was not placed in subsequent quarantine or isolation, according to UC San Diego Health.

No update was given on the other coronavirus patient being treated at the hospital. Both were among 232 people evacuated from Wuhan, China on government-chartered planes that landed at MCAS Miramar on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. Upon landing they began a 14-day federal quarantine at an on-base facility.

Within days, several evacuees who showed symptoms of the virus had been placed in isolation at UC San Diego Medical Center and Rady Children's Hospital for further testing, according to the CDC.

The first positive case in the county was confirmed Feb. 10 and the second was confirmed Feb. 12. A quarantine group was released from the base Tuesday and another was scheduled to leave the grounds Thursday.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday ratified two emergency declarations due the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in San Diego

coronavirus Feb 19

Evacuees Free From Virus Quarantine in Calif. Thank US Govt

coronavirus Feb 16

3-Year-Old Girl Tests Negative for Coronavirus Again, Returns to MCAS Miramar Quarantine

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us