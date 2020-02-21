Costco Wholesale

Costco Food Court Soon to Be Exclusive for Members

The food court is best known for its quick and inexpensive eats

By Brooke Dawson

If you want to continue getting snacks from Costco’s food court, you’ll soon be required to have a membership.

Beginning mid-March, only members will be able to access the Costco food court for fast and inexpensive eats. Costco’s menu includes pizza, sandwiches and a variation of sweets, and also offers members a hot dog combo that comes with a drink for the cost of $1.50.

If you want to keep enjoying the food court deals, the cost of a membership starts at $60 annually. Costco did not specify when in March the rule will be enforced.

The change does not affect the store’s policy in welcoming non-members to purchase alcohol and use its pharmacy.

