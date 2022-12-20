Couple Has Two Wedding Anniversary Trips Interrupted by Big Quakes

A 6.4 quake hit Humboldt County early Tuesday morning, exactly a year after a 6.2 quake shook the same area.

We spoke to a couple from Santa Rosa that had not one wedding anniversary interrupted, but two.

Last year, they were staying in Ferndale at a place called the Gingerbread Mansion and this year, they decided to return, but mother nature struck -- again.

Their full story in video player above.