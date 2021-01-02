COVID-19 Testing Lab in Monterey Adds Machine, Streamlines to Convey Quicker Results

As the pandemic continues to rage in the Bay Area and the state, a Monterey COVID-19 testing lab has added new machines and streamlined its notification system to test more people and get them their results within an hour of testing.

ARCpoint Labs of Monterey Bay has added nine new rapid testing machines at its two labs in Monterey and Salinas and created a new text messaging system to get results quickly to clients, the company said Friday.

The company also offers drug and alcohol testing to individuals, companies, and legal and healthcare professionals.

"Public access to testing is very important to us," said lab manager Spenser Smith. "We've increased our capacity and speeded up results with new machines and testing technologies recently authorized by the FDA."

Smith said the company's new text messaging system gets results to most patients within an hour.

The bulk of the tests ARCpoint is doing are rapid antigen tests, which are less expensive and offer same-day results, but are less sensitive than the PCR test, the company said.

ARCpoint also offers a live virus PCR test that can have results back in two to three days as well as a new rapid PCR test which offers same day results for travel, according to the company.

ARCpoint Labs is a national third-party provider and administrator of drug and alcohol testing for individuals, companies, and legal and healthcare professionals.