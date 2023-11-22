Bay Area, state authorities cracking down on organized retail theft

With the holiday shopping season upon us, retailers and law enforcement officials have a safety message for shoppers and a special message for would-be thieves.

On Wednesday morning, the Governor's Office is hosting a virtual news conference in which California and Bay Area law enforcement leaders will discuss statewide efforts to crack down on organized retail crime.

Shoppers and thieves can expect to see an increased police presence around places such as Union Square in San Francisco, Santana Row in San Jose and other popular shopping venues.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.