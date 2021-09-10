Crews Respond to Rock Fire Burning in Mendocino County

Crews are responding to a brush fire in Mendocino County named the "Rock Fire."
According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning south of Hopland.
Sheriff officials posted information on the fire on their Twitter page Thursday night and they were also reporting lightning activity that was happening around the same area where the fire started.
Officials said that fire crews and law enforcement personnel are in the area assessing the situation. They are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.