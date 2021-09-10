Crews Respond to Rock Fire Burning in Mendocino County

Crews are responding to a brush fire in Mendocino County named the "Rock Fire."

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning south of Hopland.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sheriff officials posted information on the fire on their Twitter page Thursday night and they were also reporting lightning activity that was happening around the same area where the fire started.

THERE IS CURRENT FIRE AND LIGHTNING ACTIVITY SOUTH OF HOPLAND AND IN THE EASTERN HILL AREAS. FIRE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL ARE IN THE AREA ASSESSING THE SITUATION PLEASE USE SITUATIONAL AWARNESS AND STAY OUT OF THE AREA ADDITIONAL DETAILS TO FOLLOW AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 10, 2021

Officials said that fire crews and law enforcement personnel are in the area assessing the situation. They are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

More than one lightning strike in the vicinity of the #RockFire. Note the smoke plume low angle w/ wind and new smaller fire start boosted by the wind which may have been another lightning strike area. Follow @MendoSheriff for updates #CAwx #FireWx pic.twitter.com/TzBSbkr1od — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.