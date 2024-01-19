CSU employees set to strike next week

School is scheduled to start next week for many Cal state schools, including several campuses in the Bay Area.

But the statewide teachers union has called for a five-day system-wide work stoppage starting next Monday.

Students are supposed to begin spring semester classes on Wednesday.

The strike is between the teachers union and the CSU system so individual schools, such as San Jose State University, are not involved in contract negotiations -- they can only wait and react.

Since classes don’t start until Wednesday, there is very little student activity yet at CSU campuses. It was quiet at San Jose State University, as well as at the San Francisco State University campus on Friday.

But how many students will actually be in a classroom at the CSU’s 23-schools when spring semester begins, is up in the air.

The California Faculty Association (CFA) has called for a statewide teachers strike for all of next week after seven months of unsuccessful contract talks.

The Teamsters Union, representing skilled trade employees, also plans to strike.

San Jose CFA Chapter President, Ray Buyco, says the union had no choice after the CSU stuck to its initial offer of a 5% raise each year for three years.

“The CSU Bargaining team walked out of negotiations, and then the chancellor imposed a final best offer. So we really have to strike at this point because none of our negotiation asks were even addressed really,” said Buyco.

In a virtual press conference Friday, the CSU Chancellor’s Office said the union’s demand for a 12% raise was unreasonable and virtually impossible to meet.

“We would have to make severe cuts to programs, we would have to lay off employees. This would jeopardize our educational mission and cause hardship to many employees,” said CSU Vice Chancellor Leora Freedman.

For the individual schools who are not involved in the contract talks, it’s mainly going to be business as usual, if that’s possible.

“We will have our libraries open, our student union open, students returning to campus via housing, so we are open and operational,” said SJSU spokesperson, Michelle Smith McDonald. “We’ve advised faculty to publish their learning management system and to publish an announcement informing students what will happen in the first week,” said Buyco.

Picket lines by the teachers, and possibly by the Teamsters, go up around campus Monday morning.