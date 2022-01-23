california wildfires

Damage From Big Sur Wildfire Prompts Boil Water Advisory; Fire Shelter to Close

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Due to potential damage from the Colorado Fire, the Monterey County Health Department on Sunday was advising residents to boil their tap water and/or use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

The advisory was issued due to potential water system infrastructure damage from the fire, which had burned 1,050 acres and was 25 percent contained as of Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

big sur 21 hours ago

Colorado Fire Burning Along California’s Big Sur Coast Now 25% Contained

big sur 20 hours ago

Big Sur Wildfire Burns Over 1,000 Acres

Residents should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, to kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The Colorado Fire shelter that has been established at Carmel Middle School will be closing on Monday at 7 a.m. County officials reported that while 75 residences were evacuated only a handful of people used the emergency facility. Colorado Fire evacuees can still access shelter information by calling 2-1-1. Discounted hotel rooms are available in Carmel, including pet friendly options. Valid ID showing an address from an evacuation zone is required.

Motorists should be advised that Highway 1 is closed from 5.5 miles north of Big Sur at Andrew Molera State Park to 8.3 miles south of Carmel-by-the-Sea at Granite Canyon Bridge.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresCaliforniawildfiresbig sur
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us