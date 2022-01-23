Damage From Big Sur Wildfire Prompts Boil Water Advisory; Fire Shelter to Close

Due to potential damage from the Colorado Fire, the Monterey County Health Department on Sunday was advising residents to boil their tap water and/or use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

The advisory was issued due to potential water system infrastructure damage from the fire, which had burned 1,050 acres and was 25 percent contained as of Sunday.

Residents should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, to kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The Colorado Fire shelter that has been established at Carmel Middle School will be closing on Monday at 7 a.m. County officials reported that while 75 residences were evacuated only a handful of people used the emergency facility. Colorado Fire evacuees can still access shelter information by calling 2-1-1. Discounted hotel rooms are available in Carmel, including pet friendly options. Valid ID showing an address from an evacuation zone is required.

Motorists should be advised that Highway 1 is closed from 5.5 miles north of Big Sur at Andrew Molera State Park to 8.3 miles south of Carmel-by-the-Sea at Granite Canyon Bridge.