Person of Interest Detained in Davis Stabbings: Report

A person of interest in recent Davis stabbings has been detained, NBC-affiliate KCRA reported late Wednesday citing police.

Police in Davis and at UC Davis this week bolstered their patrols and received help from Bay Area and federal agencies after a string of violent stabbings.

Two people have died and one is in critical condition after three stabbings in five days in the college town just outside Sacramento. Police said each of the victims was stabbed several times.

Investigators believe the crimes could be connected to one suspect, but they hadn't yet determined that fact.

