Did You Feel It? A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks San Diego

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Did you feel it?

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocked San Diego Sunday morning.

The earthquake was reported at around 9:46 a.m. at the Palomar Observatory which is about 40 miles north-northeast of San Diego, USGS reported.

The earthquake was felt by NBC 7 viewers in Oceanside, Poway and in Chula Vista.

Luca Danti, a viewer on Facebook said, "Oh, yes..yes, long loud rumbling and some seconds of shaking...our cat felt it very well too."

Penny Ferguson King, a viewer on Facebook, said, "Felt it good in downtown Ramona!"

Dr. Lucy Jones a seismologist, also chimed in on Twitter about the earthquake felt in San Diego.

No other information was available.

