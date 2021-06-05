earthquake

Did You Feel It? Earthquake Reported in Imperial County, Near Salton Sea

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A preliminary magnitude-5.3 earthquake rattled Imperial County Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

USGS reported the earthquake happened at 10:55 a.m. in Calipatria, California, in Imperial County, north of El Centro.

According to the USGS earthquake map, a cluster of earthquakes have been reported in this area Saturday. Some have ranged from preliminary magnitudes of 2.6 to 5.3.

NBC 7 had callers who reporting the shaking in Santee, Chula Vista and Tijuana.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported in connection to the quake.

