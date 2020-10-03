dolan fire

Dolan Fire Nearly Contained, More Than 120K Acres Burned

By Bay City News

The Dolan Fire in Monterey County was nearly contained as of Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was 90 percent contained as of about 8 a.m. It broke out in mid-August and has burned about 125,000 acres and destroyed 14 habitable structures.

No one has died, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

California

Andrew Yang 42 mins ago

Andrew Yang Takes Lead in California Data Privacy Measure

Glass Fire 2 hours ago

Better Weather Won't Keep California From Grim Fire Landmark

Evacuation orders have been lifted for all evacuation zones, Monterey County emergency officials said.

An interactive map to get information about assistance and recovery can be found here.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

dolan firewildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us