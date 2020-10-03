Dolan Fire Nearly Contained, More Than 120K Acres Burned

The Dolan Fire in Monterey County was nearly contained as of Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was 90 percent contained as of about 8 a.m. It broke out in mid-August and has burned about 125,000 acres and destroyed 14 habitable structures.

No one has died, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for all evacuation zones, Monterey County emergency officials said.

An interactive map to get information about assistance and recovery can be found here.