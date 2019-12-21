ramona

Double Murder Suspect Extradited From Mexico to San Diego

FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have been searching for Jose Angel Solorio since he fled to Mexico after the June 7, 1987 gun attack inside an apartment in Ramona

By Associated Press and Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A man who fled to Mexico after being accused of shooting four men at a southern California birthday party more than 30 years ago has been returned to the U.S. to face murder and attempted murder charges.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said 59-year-old Jose Angel Solorio was booked into jail on Friday.

Homicide detectives and agents with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have been searching for Solorio since he fled to Mexico after the June 7, 1987 gun attack inside an apartment in Ramona.

Authorities said Solorio was a guest at a birthday party for a four-year-old being held at 714 B St.

He got into an argument with several people and left upset with his family. He then came back and fired his gun at the party, killing two men and injuring two others, SDSO said.

An arrest warrant was issued after Solorio fled the country.

In March 2019, Solorio was located in Mexico. The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service along with law enforcement personnel from Mexico detained Solorio.

Solorio was booked into the San Diego central jail for the arrest warrant for two counts of murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

He is being held without bail.

