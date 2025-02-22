More than a dozen earthquakes rattle San Benito, Monterey counties

A series of several small earthquakes struck inland of the Central Coast over the course of several hours starting Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning.

Over a dozen quakes clustered in or near Tres Pinos, in San Benito County, were recorded with a range of magnitudes between 2.2 and 3.9, including one in Aromas, which straddles the Monterey County/San Benito County line.

The first quake struck at 9:18 p.m. Friday with magnitude of 2.2. It was followed by multiple magnitude-3.3 quakes in the same area, about 7 miles southwest of Tres Pinos, and about 17 miles east of the city of Salinas.

Tres Pinos is an unincorporated area of San Benito County about 4 miles south of the city of Hollister and sits right on the San Andreas Fault.

Seismic activity continued throughout Saturday morning. A magnitude 3.9 quake, the largest in the series, stuck at 2:31 a.m. in the same spot, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Aromas quake struck at 7:55 a.m. and had a magnitude of 2.5.

Four more small aftershocks were recorded between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. with magnitudes between 2.7 and 3.0.



