Driver With CA Plates Shot to Death Waiting to Cross Into US at San Ysidro Port of Entry

A man sitting in a car with California plates at the San Ysidro Border Crossing was shot to death Monday morning.

The driver of the white Toyota Tundra, who the state's attorney office in Mexico said was believed to be between 40-45 years old, was waiting in the so-called Ready Lane around 5:50 a.m. when the shooting was reported.

The pickup was headed into the United States when the shooting occurred on the Vía Rápida (Expressway) near Tijuana General Hospital, Telemundo 20 reported.

Investigators believe the shooter was on foot; multiple 9mm caliber shell casings were found at the site.