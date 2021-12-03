weather

Dry California May Get Some Rain Next Week

Parts of drought-stricken California may get some rain next week, forecasters said Friday.

A weak weather system passing through Monday and early Tuesday will bring chances of rain to the northern end of the Central Valley and over the mountains, the Sacramento National Weather Service office said.

After a return of high pressure, another system is expected to move in on Thursday, bringing a better chance of precipitation to that region, the office said.

The San Francisco weather office said chances of Bay Area rain from Monday’s system are low and the second system’s signals are mixed, with no sign of any heavy rain.

In Southern California, there could be drizzle or showers from the first system and a better chance of rain at the end of the week, the San Diego weather office said.

This week’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows California firmly in the grip of drought. Most of the state is characterized as being in extreme drought, but the amount of area in the worst category — exceptional drought — has decreased over the past three months.

