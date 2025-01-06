Dungeness crab season kicks off across Bay Area

The Dungeness crab season kicked off on Sunday after various delays.

People across the Bay Area made their way to Half Moon Bay to get fresh crab off commercial crab boats.

"It's the main thing we try to do it every year," said Chris Burkett of Livermore.

In the past, Dungeness crab was available by mid-November, but that hasn't been the case in recent years. Commercial crabbing wasn't permitted south of the Sonoma-Mendocino County line until now.

"The people came, and that's a blessing, and the people wait for the best," said Barry Day, a fisherman.

According to state wildlife officials, the start of the season was delayed several times to protect migrating whales.

"It is what it is as long as the whales are safe, and I can wait and get my crab. Coming out here with everyone else is a little exciting," said Karen Hil of American Canyon.

Matt Juanes, a fisherman, said last year's season started with rain, but this year was marked with the sunny skies and people lining up for crab.

"I'm glad to have this opportunity, and selling the right to the public like a small business owner is awesome," he said.