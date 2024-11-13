Massive dust storm reduces visibility, causes vehicle pileup in Central California

A powerful dust storm known as a haboob caused a vehicle pileup on a Central California highway, sending several people to hospitals with minor injuries, authorities said.

An enormous rolling cloud of dust reduced visibility Monday afternoon on State Route 152 in Madera County, causing motorists to crash into one another, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 20 cars were involved in the accident, the highway patrol said.

Video posted online by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection showed a massive wall of dust rolling across the landscape near Chowchilla.

Yesterday a haboob, an intense dust storm carried by the wind of a weather front, moved through parts of the Central Valley and was captured by ALERTCalifornia's cameras. Check out the compilation video and look for weather phenomena across the state at https://t.co/rX9jK5C3Xg pic.twitter.com/ItVZmWYdzg — ALERTCalifornia (@ALERTCalifornia) November 12, 2024

Several people were hospitalized with minor injuries, the highway patrol said without specifying the exact number.

A haboob is a dust storm carried by the wind of a weather front that typically occurs in flat, arid areas.

@CALFIRE_TUU’s Porterville Air Attack Base personnel faced interesting weather yesterday while returning from the Rifle Fire in Kern County. Air Attack 410, Tanker 76, and Tanker 78 landed at Bakersfield Jet Center as a dust storm swept through several Central Valley counties. pic.twitter.com/M3Zw6EcGB9 — CAL FIRE Tulare Unit (@CALFIRE_TUU) November 12, 2024