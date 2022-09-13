Wildfire Forces Closure of Interstate 80 in the Sierra

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions in the Sierra Nevada due to a wildfire, Caltrans said Tuesday.

Eastbound lanes are closed at Colfax, according to Caltrans. Westbound lanes are closed at the Highway 20 separation.

It's unclear when lanes will reopen. Motorists should monitor Caltrans District 3 on Twitter or the Caltrans QuickMap for the latest road conditions.

Cal Fire said the Dutch Fire, which is burning off of Interstate 80 and Ridge Road, near Dutch Flat in Placer County, has scorched at least 25 acres.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.