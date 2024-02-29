earthquake

M4.9 earthquake among cluster of temblors off Northern California coast

At least 8 quakes were centered in the same general area about 150 miles west of Crescent City

By Stephen Ellison

A series of moderately strong earthquakes, including one measuring a 4.9 magnitude, struck off the coast of Northern California overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.3 to 4.9, started rumbling late Wednesday night in the Pacific Ocean about 150 miles west of Crescent City, the USGS said.

The most recent quakes in the series were the strongest: a 4.9 at 2:28 a.m. and a 4.5 at 2:49 a.m., according to the USGS.

Here's a list of the earthquakes that began shaking just after 11 p.m. Wednesday:

  • M3.6 at 11:08 p.m.
  • M3.3 at 11:23 p.m.
  • M4.3 at 11:31 p.m.
  • M4.1 at 11:42 p.m.
  • M3.4 at 1:14 a.m.
  • M3.5 at 2:25 a.m.
  • M4.9 at 2:28 a.m.
  • M4.5 at 2:49 a.m.

Find more information about the quakes on the USGS website.

