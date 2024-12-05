Strong NorCal earthquake is followed by several moderate aftershocks

After a 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Northern California on Thursday, it was followed by several moderate aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At least 27 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 4.3 continued shaking the region near Eureka in Humboldt County, according to USGS data.

There were likely dozens more smaller aftershocks in the 1.0 to 2.4 magnitude range, the USGS said.