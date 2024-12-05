Earthquakes

Strong NorCal earthquake is followed by several moderate aftershocks

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Northern California on Thursday, it was followed by several moderate aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At least 27 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 4.3 continued shaking the region near Eureka in Humboldt County, according to USGS data.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

There were likely dozens more smaller aftershocks in the 1.0 to 2.4 magnitude range, the USGS said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EarthquakesNorthern California
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us