Recall Election: Doug Ose Ends Bid for Governor After Suffering Heart Attack

Former congressman Doug Ose is ending his recall bid for California governor after suffering a heart attack.

A statement released Tuesday by Ose said he was treated for a heart attack late Sunday in Sacramento.

"While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing. Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. It is what is: my campaign for governor is over," Ose said in a statement.

Ose in the statement goes on to thank everyone who has supported his campaign

"I’m grateful to my family, my supporters, and my team for believing in our campaign and our vision. I have a deep love for California, and since God gave me another day, I look forward to resuming the fight for the state that I call home," he said.