Elementary School Child Diagnosed With Coronavirus in Sacramento

The Elk Grove Unified School District in Sacramento confirmed Monday that an elementary-aged boy tested positive for the coronavirus.

The district said in a statement that all schools will be closed after a family from the Elk Grove district was quarantined after coronavirus testing.

According to a statement from the district, County Public Health Services officials notified the District that they should assume that the four children in the home, who are also enrolled in two Elk Grove schools, had direct exposure to COVID- 19.

"District officials responded immediately to request that the four students be prioritized for COVID-19 testing. The test results determined that an elementary school child in the family tested positive for CoVID-19."

Sacramento County Public Health notified Elk Grove Unified that the child's siblings have not tested positive at this time.

The Elk Grove Unified School District announced that they will close all of their schools, canceling extracurricular classes and activities, from Saturday, March 7 through Friday, March 13, as a precaution against the coronavirus.