‘Elf' actor accused of attacking San Diego hotel employee

When a hotel booking app failed to deliver a room, a newly filed lawsuit claims the would-be guest attacked the front desk clerk at the Sheraton Mission Valley.

According to her lawsuit and a criminal filing, that alleged attacker was Faizon Love. The famous actor and comedian is well-known for his roles in hit movies like "Elf," "The Replacements," "Couples Retreat" & "Friday."

Love is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon which is a felony. There is an active warrant out for his arrest. Since he hasn’t appeared in court, he hasn’t had an opportunity to enter a plea.

The lawsuit and criminal court filings say Love visited the hotel one evening last August after apparently booking a room through a third-party app. When he arrived, hotel staff told him they didn’t have a vacancy and suggested he contact the app for a refund.

The criminal court filing says he immediately got aggressive. It said he used both hands to rip the credit card reader off its mount and threw it at the female clerk, hitting the left side of her head and breaking her glasses.

In his report, the San Diego Police officer investigating the incident said he contacted the clerk the next day, who told him she went to the hospital after the attack and was diagnosed with a concussion.

The district attorney filed its criminal case against Love in late September. In October, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The hotel receptionist filed her lawsuit earlier this week, seeking monetary damages for her medical bills and for the physical and emotional pain she suffered.

NBC 7 attempted to reach Love through his Instagram page, through his professional representatives, and by calling several phone numbers connected to his name. He acknowledged our request for comment on Instagram but didn't provide a statement. None of his representatives responded to our inquiries.

A day after the alleged attack, Love posted a message on his Instagram page, calling the hotel booking app a scam.

A history of assault

This is not the first time Love has been charged with assault. In 2017, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor for assaulting a valet at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The violent attack was caught on airport surveillance video. He was fined $500 and given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

Surveillance video captured a violent incident involving Faizon Love in 2017 in Ohio.

The victim in that case filed a civil lawsuit against Love. The court ordered Love to pay the valet $40,000 and later ordered him to pay an additional $8,679.50 in attorney fees incurred to enforce the settlement.

In 2009, Love was accused of attacking a man at a hotel in West Hollywood. That’s according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.