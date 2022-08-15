13-Year-Old NorCal Boy Pitches Perfect Game

A 13-year-old baseball player from Northern California pitched a perfect game at the Cal Ripken World Series in Maine.

Elk Grove's Jacob Trujillo is part of the Laguna Youth Baseball All Stars, and he shut down the entire game surprising everyone watching.

He said those 13 strike-outs came with a lot of hard work and shared the team had to practice about 15 hours a week for the last three months.

Practicing became harder due to an injury, the 13-year-old said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It was not too long ago I actually hurt my arm from pitching too much, so we let it rest and we got it stronger," he explained. "It was just this year coming back that was the real start for me to start pitching and work my way back up.

Trujillo is going out with a bang collecting a trophy, a ring and other medals.

The Laguna Youth Baseball All Stars player is NBC Bay Area's reporter Damian Trujillo's nephew.