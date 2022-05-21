Monterey County

Emergency Road Repairs on River Road Begin June 1

Delays and temporary traffic control is expected between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

By Bay City News

Repair and construction to replace a culvert beneath River Road in Monterey County damaged during last winter's storms is set to begin June 1.

The project could take approximately five months to complete, according to the county's Public Works Department. The majority of the work will be performed outside of the roadway, delays and temporary traffic control is expected between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Construction activities will include excavation, grading, pipe installation, rip-rap installation, paving, curb installation, signing and striping.

Certain phases of the work will require temporary closure of River Road to install the culvert under the existing roadway. Advance notification to the community will be provided prior to any planned road closures.

