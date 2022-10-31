Encinitas Boy, 15, Stabs 2 Older Teens at House Party: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend, accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, according to a news release issued by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were sent out to investigate a trespassing call on Saturday at about 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Crest Drive, a neighborhood of upscale homes about 10 blocks east of Interstate 5, just around the corner from the Seaside Center for Spiritual Living and Cardiff Sports Park.

The party was at the home of San Dieguito Union High School District School Board candidate Sheila King. A woman on the property Monday who matched King's description but denied being her, told NBC 7 she had no comment. Over the phone, King told NBC 7 "What happened was not at my home and happened in the street."

Neighbors say the stabbing happened near the end of King's driveway.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By the time the deputies arrived, a 15-year-old had allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the hand of one victim and slashed the abdomen of the other, whose finger was also broken. Police said early on Sunday morning that the more seriously injured teen was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

On Monday morning, an SDSO spokesman said that all of those involved in the incident are Encinitas residents. Later in the day, Lt. Chris Lawrence said violations of the county’s social-host ordinance were being investigated. He also told NBC 7 that the exact number of people who were at the house party was not known but that there were a “large number of juveniles” at the party.

The second victim was hospitalized after the attack. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The alleged attacker was located nearby after the incident and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. However, the charges he faces will ultimately be determined by the county district attorney's office.