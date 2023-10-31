EPA grant will encourage small airports, pilots to switch from leaded to unleaded fuel

Local and federal leaders on Tuesday applauded a new grant from the Environmental Protection Agency that will encourage small airports and pilots around California to switch from leaded to unleaded fuel.

The leaders gathered at Meyer Elementary School next to San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport to make the announcement.

Today, the only airplane gas that pilots will find at Reid-Hillview is unleaded. That's been the case since January 2022 after multiple studies found the leaded gas older airplanes were using was polluting the air. Experts said the surrounding community was paying a price for it.

"We found that the level of lead in children around Reid-Hillview was elevated and in some cases rivaled the trauma of Flint, Michigan," Rep. Zoe Lofgren said.

Marciela Lechuga grew up in East San Jose along with dozens of her cousins. She's been fighting the issue for years.

"I know that there are a lot of families that attribute some of their health issues directly to the airport," she said.

While airports in the South Bay only allow unleaded, pilots can still fuel up with leaded gas at airports outside of the area and fly in.

Lechuga said the new grant of $770,000 is a start.

"For a lot of people, it’s too little, too late," she said. "I encourage communities across the country to band together and to fight nationwide against the use of lead-based fuel."

She and other neighbors have petitioned to shut down the airport. The county has voted to close it in 2031.

"There are planes flying over this elementary school constantly," Lofgren said. "Not only does that for those that are refueling outside of Santa Clara County pose a lead pollution threat, but it is noise pollution for these beautiful children."