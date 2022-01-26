big sur wildfire

Evacuations Lifted for Blaze on California's Big Sur Coast

The Colorado Fire is 55% contained

(Photo by Karl Mondon/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Evacuation orders were lifted Wednesday as firefighters strengthened control lines and mopped up hot spots at a wildfire along California's Big Sur coast, authorities said.

Fire activity was minimal overnight, with higher humidity and light winds, Cal Fire said in a statement. Weather was expected to remain favorable through the day.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Colorado Fire, named for the canyon where it erupted amid high winds Friday night, was 55% contained.

It triggered evacuations for about 500 people in the lightly populated area about 100 miles south of San Francisco. All residents were allowed to return home Wednesday.

California

Laguna Hills 5 hours ago

Racist Slurs Directed at High School Basketball Player in Orange County

coronavirus cases 5 hours ago

California Appears to Pass Peak of Omicron Variant Wave

The wildfire ignited when an intentional burn of a pile of debris escaped, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie told the San Francisco Chronicle that the pile burning appeared to have been on private property and whether the residents had a required burn permit was under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

big sur wildfireCaliforniacalifornia wildfiresColorado Fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us