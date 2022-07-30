Fallen California Firefighters Remembered at Ceremony in Sacramento

Fire crews and families gathered in Sacramento Saturday to honor to 82 California firefighters, who have died over the past three years. At least 11 of the firefighters honored were from the Bay Area.

One of the firefighters that was honored Saturday was Robert Frances. He worked at the San Jose Fire Department for more than 30 years and died of job-related cancer.

Another Bay Area firefighter honored was Christopher Yock with the San Francisco Fire Department. He died fighting a structure fire at SFO last year. Firefighter Jason Cortez lost his life during a training accident in San Francisco and John Cronin, who served 30 years with the Redwood City Fire Department died of a job related illness.

Nearly half of those honored during the California Fire Foundation ceremony died of job-related cancer but the pandemic also took a toll.

The pandemic only increased the risks that they face. Three of our firefighters died from COVID-19,” said Brian Rice, president of the California firefighters.

All the fallen firefighters were praised for their dedication.

“I think firefighters are the most remarkable. The word “hero” applies to them more than any other public servant,” said California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

Flags were also presented to the mourning families and then the final ringing of three bells marking the end of the fallen firefighters duties and a return to home.

The names of each of the 82 firefighters, who died will be etched in stone at the California firefighters memorial in Sacramento as their sacrifices etched in our memories.