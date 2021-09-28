california drought

Far Northern California Gets Welcome Rain Amid Drought

The rain temporarily quieted four wildfires in the state’s far northwest forests, according to Tuesday morning situation reports

By Associated Press

Lingering showers were ending Tuesday behind a weather front that brought welcome rain in large and small amounts to parts of drought-stricken Northern California.

The North Coast benefited most from Monday’s precipitation, with one location in Del Norte County reporting 2.7 inches (6.8 centimeters), the National Weather Service reported.

“With two rain events this month, much of the North Coast has gotten well above average precipitation for September. Hopefully our luck will continue and put a dent in ongoing drought conditions!” the Eureka weather office tweeted.

Some 200 miles (321 kilometers) to the south, San Francisco’s rainfall was measured in the hundredths of an inch (centimeter) but was described as “aggressive drizzle” in a tongue-in-cheek social media post by that region’s weather office.

All of California has been gripped by drought for months, much of it at the worst levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

