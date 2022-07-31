Fast Food Workers to Rally for More Protections at State Capitol

Fast-food workers from across the state will urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to initiate more workplace protections in rally and art installation Sunday evening.

The rally, put on by a union and the organization Fight for $15, centers around Assembly Bill 257, which would give workers and franchises more say on cases of sexual harassment, wage theft, safety violations and violence under large fast-food corporations.

The bill has already passed through the Assembly, and will be voted on by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Aug. 11.

The workers will meet in front of the California State Capitol building at 8 p.m.