fast food workers

Fast Food Workers to Rally for More Protections at State Capitol

The workers will meet in front of the California State Capitol building at 8 p.m. Sunday

By Bay City News

Fast-food workers from across the state will urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to initiate more workplace protections in rally and art installation Sunday evening.

The rally, put on by a union and the organization Fight for $15, centers around Assembly Bill 257, which would give workers and franchises more say on cases of sexual harassment, wage theft, safety violations and violence under large fast-food corporations.

The bill has already passed through the Assembly, and will be voted on by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Aug. 11.

The workers will meet in front of the California State Capitol building at 8 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

fast food workersCaliforniaAB 257California state capitol
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us