FBI Asks for Help in Locating 14-Year-Old Taken by Stepfather

FBI says the stepfather is from Santa Rosa

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Advisory Thursday night searching for a 14-year-old.

Katuana Whisenant was last seen on July 23, 2021. Authorities say she was taken by her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman.

Flores-Roman is from Santa Rosa, according to the FBI.

"We know that her stepfather has her and that they are on the road, but not an exact location. We are trying to get the word out in the Bay area in case they are here. There are no reports of confirmed sightings in Santa Rosa at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

According to the Crescent City Police Department, the lead agency on the case, Whisenant was reported as a runaway out of the Crescent City area in March last year.

"She was last seen wearing a maroon colored Aeropostale brand hoodie, black sweats, and white croc shoes. She is 5’5” tall and about 150lbs. Brown eyes and dark brown hair," a Facebook post read.

The advisory was issued in Tehama, Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

