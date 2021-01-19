Fierce Winds Reignite Fires in Santa Cruz County

Powerful winds raking California on Tuesday reignited fires where a massive summer fire burned in the Santa Cruz Mountains region, authorities said.

Evacuations were ordered for some areas.

Evacuations ordered in parts of Santa Cruz County after winds reignite fires in CZU fire burn scar in Santa Cruz Mountains. At least 9 fires burning. — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 19, 2021

At least nine wind driven fires burning in Santa Cruz County forcing evacuations at Panther Ridge ,Nunes Road, Halton Lane and Gillette road in Santa Cruz mountains. The fires are in CZU fire burn scar. pic.twitter.com/JApFtu9hOB — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 19, 2021

Cal Fire battling fire in South Santa Cruz County near Nunes Road in Aptos.Evacuations ordered for Nunes road and Gillette road. Willow Heights also bring evacuated. — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 19, 2021

The state’s firefighting agency said it had responded to at least a dozen vegetation fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in 12 hours.

“Fires within the (hashtag)CZULightningComplex burn area were regenerated by high winds,” the local unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted. “Other units in the area are battling their own vegetation fires as well.”

What became known as the CZU Complex Fire started early on Aug. 16, 2020, during a barrage of thousands of bolts of lightning. Separate fires eventually merged into a complex of blazes. It charred more than 135 square miles across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. One person died.

Wildland fires can continue to smolder long after open flames have disappeared.

Winds Tuesday also hit other parts of the state, where some residents were blacked out by utilities to prevent downed or damaged power lines from sparking.