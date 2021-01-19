CZU Fire

Fierce Winds Reignite Fires in Santa Cruz County

Evacuations were ordered in Santa Cruz County, where gusty winds reignited fresh fires in an area where a summer wildfire torched 1,500 buildings.

By The Associated Press

Cal Fire CZU

Powerful winds raking California on Tuesday reignited fires where a massive summer fire burned in the Santa Cruz Mountains region, authorities said.

Evacuations were ordered for some areas.

For the latest evacuation information, visit Cal Fire CZU's Twitter feed

The state’s firefighting agency said it had responded to at least a dozen vegetation fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in 12 hours.

“Fires within the (hashtag)CZULightningComplex burn area were regenerated by high winds,” the local unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection tweeted. “Other units in the area are battling their own vegetation fires as well.”

What became known as the CZU Complex Fire started early on Aug. 16, 2020, during a barrage of thousands of bolts of lightning. Separate fires eventually merged into a complex of blazes. It charred more than 135 square miles across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. One person died.

Wildland fires can continue to smolder long after open flames have disappeared.

Winds Tuesday also hit other parts of the state, where some residents were blacked out by utilities to prevent downed or damaged power lines from sparking.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

