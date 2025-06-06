Fire engine overturns in crash outside Fresno

A fire engine overturned following a collision outside Fresno, but no one was seriously injured, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The crash happened just outside Fresno on East American Avenue at South Maple Avenue, the CHP said.

Photos taken at the scene showed the mangled Fresno County Fire Protection District engine partially on its roof and an SUV with its front end caved in.

"Incidents like this are an important reminder of how crucial awareness is especially at intersections," the CHP Fresno office said in a post on social media. "Whether you’re behind the wheel, on a bike, or walking, stay alert. Always check your surroundings and never assume others will stop. Take the extra second to look both ways. And remember: being able to hear sirens from emergency vehicles can save lives, including your own. Keep the volume down, avoid distractions."