Fire Warning in Effect Due to Strong Winds, Dryness

The warning affects the northeastern portion of California

A warning of high fire danger is in effect through Sunday for a northeastern portion of California due to gusty winds and low humidity.

National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The region identified as high risk of fire extends into southern Oregon and parts of western and southern Nevada.

The National Weather Service issues red flag warnings and fire weather watches to alert fire departments of the onset, or possible onset, of critical weather and dry conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity.

Cal Fire has a website devoted to providing tips for the public how to prepare and prevent wildfires at http://readyforwildfire.org/.

