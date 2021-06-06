Fire Warning in Effect Due to Strong Winds, Dryness

A warning of high fire danger is in effect through Sunday for a northeastern portion of California due to gusty winds and low humidity.

National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The region identified as high risk of fire extends into southern Oregon and parts of western and southern Nevada.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

#RedFlagWarning in effect for the northeastern portion of CA this weekend due to gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors. More tips: https://t.co/XaQ9rz6wH7 pic.twitter.com/Q1TQ4xZDBa — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 5, 2021

The National Weather Service issues red flag warnings and fire weather watches to alert fire departments of the onset, or possible onset, of critical weather and dry conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity.

Cal Fire has a website devoted to providing tips for the public how to prepare and prevent wildfires at http://readyforwildfire.org/.