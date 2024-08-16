San Diego

Firefighters rescue man caught in tortilla-making machine in Logan Heights

Cal/OSHA will be contacted and health and safety will be shutting down the tortilla side of their market to do their health inspection

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and City News Service

Emergency crews came to the rescue of a man who got his arm caught up to the shoulder Friday in a tortilla-making machine at a Memorial-area grocery store.

The accident occurred about 10 a.m. Friday at Sawaya Brothers Market, 425 S. 30th Street, just north of Ocean View Boulevard and west of state Route 15, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

"We had gentlemen loading up the tortilla machine when he slipped and fell and got his arm stuck in the machine. It went fully into his shoulder with a 90-degree turn," said San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky. "When crews arrived, they found him up in the air and they were able to disassemble the machine enough to get the man on the ground to disperse the weight off his shoulder and were able to load him with part of the machine into an ambulance to a local hospital."

Chief Slatinsky said they contacted a doctor to come to the scene to evaluate the victim.

"There is always a chance for field amputations or more medical procedures we are not able to do," he said.

There was a 34-person crew who assisted in the disassembling of the machine. Cal/OSHA will be contacted and health and safety will be shutting down the tortilla side of their market to do their health inspection, Chief Slatinsky said.

No other information was available.

