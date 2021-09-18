california wildfires

Firefighters Work Towards Containment of 12 Calif. Wildfires

By Bay City News

Over 9,900 firefighters continue to work towards containment on 12 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires burning in the state, Cal Fire said Saturday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters also responded to 22 new wildfires Friday, according to Cal Fire.

The Dixie Fire in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama counties has been declared the largest fire in California's history. It is currently 88 percent contained, having burned 960,641 acres, Cal Fire said.

California

Carson 17 hours ago

Magnitude-4.3 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

Gov. Gavin Newsom 18 hours ago

Two of Gov. Newsom's Children Test Positive for COVID-19

The Caldor Fire, which affects El Dorado, Amador and Alpine counties, is 71 percent contained, and has burned 218,876 acres.

The French Fire in Kern County is 98 percent contained, and has burned 26,535 acres.

The Windy Fire in Tulare County has burned 12,370 acres and is zero percent contained.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresCalifornia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us