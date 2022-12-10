Flash Flood Watch Issued for Monterey County Burn Zone

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in Monterey County for the Colorado, Dolan and River Fire burn scars Saturday.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said the flash flood watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy rainfall in the Dolan, Colorado and River burn area is expected with three to six inches of rain, up to and during the period of the watch. Rain rates of up to one inch per hour will be possible from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

Residents near the burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.