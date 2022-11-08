Flash Flood Watch in Effect Tuesday in Monterey County

A flash flood watch is in effect from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday in Monterey County, particularly for areas scarred earlier this year in the River and Colorado fires, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms currently hitting the Bay Area may produce flooding and debris flows in low-lying areas along the coast south of Monterey to below Gorda and inland in the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, as well as in northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley including the cities of Hollister and Salinas.

Forecasters expect 1-2 inches of rainfall up to and during the period of the watch.