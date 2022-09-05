bay area heat wave

Flex Alert Issued for Sixth Straight Day, Heat Warning Extended

By Bay City News

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Monday as a heat wave impacts the Golden State with blistering temperatures over the Labor Day weekend and beyond.

The alert for Labor Day is the sixth consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Advisories and warnings for hot weather in the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for interior Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Monday's forecast for the greater Bay Area calls for clear skies and highs in the mid 70s along the coast, 90s in San Francisco and parts of the East and South Bay, and triple digits in the Napa area and inland.

Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area. Monday night calls for clear skies with lows in the 60s around the bay.

