California

Prop 6 asks California voters to decide whether to end forced labor in prisons

Lawmakers are looking to close what they call a "loophole" in the state constitution, which allows forced labor as punishment for a crime

By Joey Safchik

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California state constitution bans slavery, except as a punishment for a crime. A November ballot measure seeks to stop the practice of forced labor within state prisons.

Lawmakers in both chambers in Sacramento voted overwhelmingly to get the "End Slavery in California Act" on the ballot, led by District 11 Assemblymember Lori Wilson.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Forced labor diminishes human dignity, and this is about restoring human dignity and ensuring that our incarcerated persons can choose a path of rehabilitation,” Wilson said.

Wilson said rehabilitative programming, like counseling or classes, can be forced to take a backseat when people are punished should they refuse to work.

“It's a value statement for Californians to have that. Remove it, and remove the last the last bit of slavery out of our constitution,” Wilson said.

Joel Abreu is serving a life sentence at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. He said refusing to work could come at a high cost for people who are incarcerated.

“It's terrible, but you just have to do it because you're in this risk-reward system, where you can't afford to get a write-up,” said Abreu, who is the co-founder of nonprofit Redemption Row. “Our sentence is the time we have to do away from our families and to pay restitution. In addition to this time, we shouldn’t be also indentured slaves.”

California

Climate Change 3 hours ago

State air regulators to vote on contentious climate program to cut emissions

Decision 2024 6 hours ago

Map: See how the Bay Area, California voted in the 2024 presidential election

A write-up, Abreu said, could make it more difficult to be released on parole. The jobs to which many incarcerated individuals are assigned, he added, do not have much value when people reenter society.

“They will be your neighbors. That's the way it is, and we need to focus on rehabilitation, mental health and education,” Abreu said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Wilson said the ballot measure coming before voters in November should not have a high cost associated with it because the proposal does not require incarcerated workers to be paid minimum wage.

“There will still be work in prisons, but it will be a voluntary work program,” Wilson said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, "CDCR values the contributions of its incarcerated workers and is committed to its mission to prepare people in its custody for a successful return to their communities. We are still working on our fiscal analysis of the measure. We will be following the results of this issue after the November election."

While Abreu supports the measure, he is wary of how slow change can be within the criminal justice system.

“Once these things are cast, there's very little, if not zero, oversight or accountability for implementation when it comes into the prisons,” Abreu said.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniapoliticsDecision 2024
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us