Fresno Police K-9 Stabbed by Suspect, Saves Officer's Life

Fresno Police K-9 Argo, who was stabbed six times on Saturday, seen in this April 10, 2021 image. Argo was stabbed multiple times by a suspect but saved the life of an officer in the process, the city's police department said.
Fresno Police Department via AP

A Fresno police K-9 was stabbed multiple times by a suspect but saved the life of an officer in the process, the city’s police department said.

The incident on Saturday occurred as police attempted to detain Carlos Castanos, 30, after receiving a call that a woman was being held against her will, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Castanos had warrants out for his arrest and a history of violence, Tietjen said.

After officers arrived on the scene, Castanos jumped a fence and fled.

A police K-9 named Argo chased Castanos down and bit and latched onto his left arm. Castanos stabbed the dog six times and moved toward officers, but police said one officer was then able to use a stun gun on Castanos and he dropped the knife. He was apprehended shortly after.

“The K-9 saved the officer’s life,” Tietjen said. “If the K-9 wasn’t present, that guy would’ve been able to move towards the officer and stab (him.) They were in close proximity.”

Argo suffered wounds to his back and left eye and had to undergo surgery. The dog is expected to survive, the Fresno Bee reported. Argo has been with the department for two years.

It wasn't immediately known if Castanos had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

