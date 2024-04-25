California

Garlic Festival says goodbye to Stockton, hello to Merced County fairgrounds

By Victoria Franco | Bay City News

Garlic fries at the California Garlic Festival at San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.
Harika Maddala/ Bay City News/ Catchlight Local

The California Garlic Festival is leaving Stockton and headed to the Merced County fairgrounds this summer.

For the past two years, garlic aromas filled the air at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, but promoters of the event, who will still be running the festival, said they will be taking the three-day family event to 403 F St. in Los Banos.

Alan Sanchez, who was the spokesperson for the Garlic Festival when it was in Stockton, said with so much garlic throughout the Central Valley, they wanted to share the love and move to another county.

San Joaquin County fairgrounds officials had said that the Stockton-based festival was unrelated to the famed Gilroy Garlic Festival that started in the late 1970s and, after reemerging as a drive-through event in 2021, has been discontinued for the foreseeable future.

Monster truck shows, live entertainment, a carnival, garlic foods, scholarship pageants and the famous garlic alley will be available at the event from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

For garlic lovers, menu items include garlic noodles, garlic wings, garlic sausage, garlic popcorn, garlic grilled cheese, garlic catfish, and garlic shrimp.

Single-day admissions for the event cost $15 for adults, $10 for children, and children under 5 are free.

A carnival unlimited ride wristband is $35.

